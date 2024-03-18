Ghana: Channel Your Vibrant Youthful Energies Into Productive Ventures - Kasena-Nakana West Dce to Youth

The Kasena-Nankana West District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr Gerard Ataogye, has admonished the youth in the area to consider channeling their vibrant youthful energies into productive ventures.

He urged them to eschew politically motivated violence, saying it is one of the factors that impede the development of communities.

He said this at Paga in the Upper East Region when selected youth groups were engaged on the impact of political violence.

The DCE said funds meant for infrastructural development and other projects that could benefit the communities are used to fund military and other operations in times of conflicts.

Mr Ataogye appealed to the youth to erase the long held view that "politics is a dirty game," saying that notion is wrong advising them to ignore those bad nuts who use them to engage in politically motivated violence for their selfish interest.

The Kasena-Nanka West District Director for the Social Welfare & Community Development, Madam Victoria Asuliwono, held politics responsible for pockets of violence she said exist in the area.

She thus commended the UNICEF for funding the engagement forum.

She said there was nothing wrong with the youth engaging in partisan politics but they must not engage in violence.

Madam Victoria urged the youth to take the training seriously so that they could impart what they would learn to their members in their various communities.

On his part, the Kassena-Nankana West District Director for the National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Robert Dampare, said the 2021 population census reveal that 38.2% of the country's population is youth.

He said the United Nations supports the involvement of youth in partisan politics, which takes the form of voting, advocacy, volunteerism, and political activism.

He therefore said the youth essentially hold the future of the nation so, politically motivated violence would deter the progress of the nation.

Mr Dampare however, advised them to be mindful of the political parties and figures they affiliate with since wrong decisions can adversely affect them, their families and the nation as a whole.