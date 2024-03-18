Ghana: Deputy Lands Minister Calls for Collaboration to Tackle Illegalities in Mining Sector

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mines, Mr George Mireku Duker, has urged stakeholders to collaborate and enhance enforcement mechanisms to tackle illegalities in the mining sector.

He made this call at the launch of a research report titled, "Regulatory Gaps in Artisanal and Small-scale Gold Mining in Ghana" on Thursday in Accra.

He acknowledged the economic significance of Ghana's artisanal small-scale mining sector, admitting however that there has been widespread societal discontent due to the grave challenges that have characterized the sector over the past two decades.

He commended the Ghana Integrity Initiative and TAG International Development for commissioning a study under the UK-Ghana Gold Programme (UKGGP) to assess the gaps and weaknesses within the current regulatory regime governing the Artisanal and Small-Scale Gold Mining (ASGM) sector in Ghana.

Highlighting some gaps, the Deputy Minister noted that the distinctive roles of policymakers and specific security agencies assigned to tackle illegalities in the mining sector should be clearly stated. Adding that, security agencies must be well-equipped to facilitate the clampdown on illegal activities.

Mr Duker noted that the mining sector, particularly the ASGM subsector, was becoming more vulnerable to emerging threats such as illicit financial flows (IFFs), money laundering, and potential terrorist financing due to certain weaknesses and gaps in the regulatory frameworks and enforcement regime. Therefore, there was the need for regulatory reforms to address these weaknesses and insulate the sector from such threats.

He stated that the government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has initiated policy and regulatory reforms, including a review of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), in response to some of these emerging threats.

The Deputy Minister urged all stakeholders to use the report's findings as a call to action and commit to creating a more sustainable and responsible mining sector in Ghana that ensures the safety and well-being of all those involved.