Nigeria: Discrimination Against Albinos On the Rise - Napa

The National Association of Persons with Albinism (NAPA) has raised the alarm over the alleged rise in cases of discrimination and injustice against persons with albinism.

Mrs Mariya Isiaka, Vice-President of NAPA stated this in an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday Abuja.

"Unfortunately, some of the reported cases of the discrimination happened in our various homes, I mean in the families.

"We need to create awareness to re-orientate ourselves on the need to change our perception about persons with albinism because we are human beings too.

"We deserve to live a dignified life," she said.

Isiaka said the discrimination had aggravated the living conditions of their members thereby making it difficult for them to make ends meet.

She appealed to the relevant authorities and stakeholders to make concerted efforts to support and empower the albinos.

The NAPA vice-president also urged government to allocate special employment slot for people with albinism in the country.

According to her, if they are empowered economically and politically, their members would have a sense of belonging and be freed from discrimination and injustice.

Isiaka also called on members of NAPA to develop and empower themselves so that they will not be intimidated by the people.

"I give myself as an example; because I am educated, I built my own family and business, I command respect from people.

"I don't allow myself to be intimidated by virtue of my creature and this is because I am able to compete favourably with those who felt they are better than us," she said.(NAN)