Nigeria: Run Commends Bichi for Security Success, Anti-Graft Stance

Abuja — The civil society organization, Rising-Up for a United Nigeria (RUN), has commended the Director General of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, for his contributions to enhancing Nigeria's internal security and anti-corruption efforts.

This commendation comes at a critical time when Nigeria faces security challenges, emphasizing the necessity for strong and honest leadership in the country's security sector.

In a statement released on Monday, the group praised Alhaji Bichi for his unwavering commitment to combating crime and safeguarding the nation from internal threats.

Amb. Solomon Adodo and Mallam Suleiman Musa, respectively RUN's Convener and National Secretary, highlighted the Director General's role in improving intelligence operations and promoting cooperation among security agencies, which have helped reduce security threats and criminal activities nationwide.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, whose tenure has seen a tremendous improvement in internal security and intelligence gathering," the statement read.

The group emphasized that the DSS, under Bichi's leadership, has been revitalized by a patriotic zeal that has repeatedly proven effective in thwarting kidnappings, terrorist attacks, and other crimes.

RUN also issued a firm warning to those attempting to discredit the DGDSS, arguing that their efforts to besmirch his reputation will not succeed.

"The DSS boss is a dedicated patriot, and any attempts to portray him as corrupt are impish cowardice," the group declared, addressing the smear campaigns against Alhaji Bichi.

The organisation also highlighted Bichi's commitment to anti-corruption, recounting his refusal to accept bribes from the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, during a period of financial turmoil linked to Emefiele's policies.

RUN considered Bichi's integrity pivotal in the eventual arrest of Emefiele and the prevention of economic disaster.

"It is bizarre to see allegations of corruption against a man who has shown such an aversion to it," the statement added, referring to the baseless accusations being leveled against the DGDSS.

The group expressed their determination to counter the actions of those they describe as terrorism financiers and enemies of the state, who they claim are upset with Bichi's cutting off their illicit funding.

Finally, RUN denounced those smearing Bichi as corrupt, calling them "paid media thugs" and insisting on the DGDSS's transparent and commendable track record.

They urged detractors to cease their unfounded attacks and acknowledged the security icon's selfless service, which they said remains open to public scrutiny and above reproach.