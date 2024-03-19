Gambia: Macky Sall Urges Ministers to Rally Behind Amadou Ba

Senegal president Macky Sall has called on ministers and MDS who were opposed to Amadou Bah to support and campaign for him.

In his message yesterday, Thursday, Sall said: "I urge all ministers and MDS who were opposed to Amadou Ba to support him and go to the field."

He added: "I will participate actively to the campaign with all the necessary support."

The candidate of the BBY coalition, Amadou Ba, makes the solemn commitment in his campaign trail that upon his election to the supreme office on 24 March 2024, he would create a national bank for Senegalese in the diaspora.

He praised the efforts made by President Macky Sall in the preparation of Senegalese passports with a commitment to increase its validation period.

Currently the passport lasts for 5 years and candidate Amadou Ba intends to increase it to 10 years, "that is to say from simple to double".

"If we do not call it a revolution it is because there is no revolution!" he said. "This is a real revolution in making the validity of our passports available!"

He also promised the de-materialisation of birth certificates and all other documents deemed useful for the diaspora at all consulates via a secure and accessible platform.

The construction of a level 3 hospital in each department, capital of regions and other sections of the country, is taken into account in the development programme of the BBY candidate, who has said: "This will be done as quickly as possible."