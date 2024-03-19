Gambia: Macky Sall Urges Ministers to Rally Behind Amadou Ba

15 March 2024
The Point (Banjul)

Senegal president Macky Sall has called on ministers and MDS who were opposed to Amadou Bah to support and campaign for him.

In his message yesterday, Thursday, Sall said: "I urge all ministers and MDS who were opposed to Amadou Ba to support him and go to the field."

He added: "I will participate actively to the campaign with all the necessary support."

The candidate of the BBY coalition, Amadou Ba, makes the solemn commitment in his campaign trail that upon his election to the supreme office on 24 March 2024, he would create a national bank for Senegalese in the diaspora.

He praised the efforts made by President Macky Sall in the preparation of Senegalese passports with a commitment to increase its validation period.

Currently the passport lasts for 5 years and candidate Amadou Ba intends to increase it to 10 years, "that is to say from simple to double".

"If we do not call it a revolution it is because there is no revolution!" he said. "This is a real revolution in making the validity of our passports available!"

He also promised the de-materialisation of birth certificates and all other documents deemed useful for the diaspora at all consulates via a secure and accessible platform.

The construction of a level 3 hospital in each department, capital of regions and other sections of the country, is taken into account in the development programme of the BBY candidate, who has said: "This will be done as quickly as possible."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.