Nigeria/Mali: Osimhen Ruled Out of Super Eagles Friendlies Against Ghana, Mali

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been ruled out of Nigeria's upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Mali.

Italian club Napoli confirmed that Osimhen is not fully fit to participate in the Super Eagles upcoming friendlies.

The 25-year-old has been struggling with fitness and began on the bench for Napoli's Serie A match against Inter Milan on Sunday.

Napoli coach Francesco Calzona confirmed that Osimhen has not been cleared to play football and is not on Napoli's list of players released for international duty.

"Osimhen has an inflammation of the scar from an old injury," Calzona told DAZN.

The Serie A winners are taking precautions to avoid aggravating his injury and will not release Osimhen for Nigeria's upcoming friendlies.

The forward had missed training sessions and only worked out in part with his teammates during the week.

Osimhen's participation in the game was initially doubtful due to the aggravation of a previous injury.

The Super Eagles will play international friendlies against Ghana's Black Stars and Mali's Eagles on March 22 and 26, respectively, in Morocco.

