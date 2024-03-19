Nigeria: $6bn Mambilla Scandal - Court Dismisses Agunloye's Rights Violation Suit Against EFCC

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit filed by a former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The former minister had alleged a breach of his fundamental human rights by the EFCC.

Delivering judgment on Monday, the presiding judge, Obiora Egwuatu, held that the suit was an attempt by Agunloye to protect himself from criminal investigation.

Egwuatu said it was an act to make the court interfere with the mandate of the anti-graft agency to invite him for interrogation, pursuant to Sections 6 and 7 of the EFCC Act.

According to the judge, "In totality, I am unable to see any breach of the applicant's right to personal liberty, freedom of movement."

The EFCC is investigating the former minister over his alleged involvement in a $6 billion Mambilla hydropower contract awarded to Sunrise Power in 2003.

Sunrise Power had, on October 10, 2017, began arbitration against Nigeria at the International Court of Arbitration, Paris, France, seeking a $2.354 billion award for "breach of contract" in relation to a 2003 agreement to construct the 3,050MW plant in Mambilla, Taraba state, on a "build, operate and transfer" basis.

Agunloye had filed the motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/863/2023 on June 27, 2023, through his lawyer, Bolaji Ayorinde.

Amongst the seven reliefs, the ex-minister had sought a declaration that his continuous invitation, interview and interrogation by EFCC in connection with the Mambilla contract was "arbitrary, malicious, unconstitutional and unlawful".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said it constituted a gross violation of his rights to dignity, personal liberty and freedom of movement.

He said EFCC's continuous invitation, interrogation and subsequent threat of arrest were targeted at cajoling and intimidating him into making false and incriminating statements.

Agunloye had prayed the court for a perpetual injunction restraining the commission and its agents from arresting, detaining, harassing, further inviting, or interrogating him in respect to the award of contract to SPTCL by the federal government of Nigeria, among others.

The former minister also sought an order directing the EFCC to pay him the sum of N100 million in damages.

However, the EFCC, in its 42-paragraph counter affidavit, debunked the claims made by the former minister.

The commission said Agunloye was not coerced into inhumane treatment on the day he was interviewed, and that the interview session did not last more than three hours, contrary to the ex-minister's claim of eight hours.

In the judgment, Egwuatu held that "no fundamental right should be above a state or country and no court should be used to stop an investigating agency from doing their work".

"There is evidence before the court that two of the applicant's lawyers were present when he was being interviewed," he said.

Egwuatu, who held that he saw no breach of Agunloye's rights in the invitation by the EFCC, said Sections 6 and 7 of the EFCC Act support the commission.

He dismissed the suit and awarded a N500,000 fine against Agunloye.