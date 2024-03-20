Nigeria: Ace Nollywood Producer Andy Best Is Dead

19 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

The filmmaker co-produced and marketed the Nollywood classic Living in Bondage.

Ace Nigerian filmmaker Andy Ikechukwu, aka Andy Best, famous for co-producing and marketing Nollywood classic, Living in Bondage, is dead.

Seun Oloketuyi, a filmmaker and Best of Nollywood Founder, broke the news on Instagram on Tuesday.

Mr Oloketuyi said the filmmaker died at an undisclosed hospital in Owerri, Imo State, on Tuesday.

Until his death, he was the Chief Executive Officer of Andy Best Production and was behind producing films like Lion of Africa, White Poison and My Father's Cup.

Andy Best began producing films in the 1980s, and one of his most successful works is Ikuku (1995), starring Pete Edochie.

His movie, Narrow Escape (1999), sold over 100,000 copies when it was released, an enviable feat.

One of his most recent productions was Abuja Strippers, released in December 2023.

He hailed from Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

Meanwhile, his remains have been deposited at the Aladinma Mortuary in Owerri.

