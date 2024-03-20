Nigeria: Senate Probes Killing of Soldiers in Delta, Rejects One-Minute Silence for Deceased

The Committees on Defence, Army, Air Force and Navy are to conduct the investigation and report to the upper legislative chamber.

The Senate on Tuesday mandated its Committees on Army, Defence, Air Force and Navy to unravel the circumstances surrounding the killings of 17 soldiers in Okuama community of Delta State.

It also called on the federal government to ensure that those responsible for the heinous crime are identified, apprehended and prosecuted.

The upper chamber, however, refused to observe a minute of silence in honour of those whose lives were lost in the attack on the ground that the investigation is still ongoing.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the resolutions after a majority of the senators supported them through voice votes during the plenary.

The resolution was a sequel to a motion sponsored by Abdulaziz Yar'adua (APC, Katsina Central).

Military authorities earlier said the slain soldiers were killed last Thursday while on a mission to maintain peace between two warring communities: Okuama in Bomadi Local Government Area and Okoloba in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Mr Yar'adua, who is also the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Army, while presenting his motion, called for an urgent investigation into the killing.

He described the killing as a threat to the national security and stability of the country.

"The recent tragic incident in Okuama Community, Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta State, on Thursday, 14th March 2024, resulting in the loss of a Commanding Officer, 2 Majors, a Captain, and 12 soldiers during a peace mission, highlights a serious threat to national security and stability of the nation.

"Troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion, while on a peace mission to Okuoma community in Bomadi LGA of Delta State were surrounded by some community youths and killed on Thursday, 14 March 2024. The unfortunate incident occurred when the troops responded to a distress call after the communal crisis between the Okuama and Okoloba communities both in Delta State

"The tragic incident involving the attack on military personnel from the 181 Amphibious Battalion during a peace mission to the Okuama community in Delta State underscores the urgent need for justice and accountability without resorting to retribution" he said.

Mr Yar'adua said he is "worried that the understaffing of the Nigeria Police has made Nigeria's military take over internal policing duties such as organised crime, oil theft, communal crisis, kidnapping, banditry and other policing responsibilities."

He, therefore, called on the federal government to ensure that the culprits are identified and prosecuted through a fair and transparent legal process.

Edeh Dafinone (APC, Delta Central), who seconded the motion, consoled the Nigerian military command and the families of the slain soldiers over the unfortunate incident.

The senator proposed the distribution of relief materials to residents of the affected communities and the observation of a minute of silence in honour of the deceased.

Contributions

Majority of the senators who contributed to the motion supported it.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibirin, condemned the incident, describing it as inhuman.

"It is inhuman and it is something that cannot be accepted. We need to commiserate with the Nigerian Armed Forces and indeed the entire nation," he said.

Mr Jibrin condoled with the families of the slain soldiers and the entire Nigerian military.

"It should be condemned, what happened is inhuman and no stone should be left unturned in trying to find out the culprits who are responsible and they must face justice and this should never happen again in this country," he said.

The immediate past Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, stressed the importance of support to the Nigerian military.

Mr Lawan, the senator representing Yobe North, maintained that the attack was targeted on the military officers.

"What happened in Delta was not an accident but well-orchestrated to kill our men," he said.

Mr Lawan called on the executive and the legislature to ensure better welfare for the military.

Seriake Dickson (PDP, Bayelsa West), also condemned the killing and called on the Senate to interrogate the killing.

"Let us direct the appropriate committee to go into this matter and then give us a full report; let's know what really happened," Mr Dickson said.

Responding, Mr Akpabio condemned the killing and said the entire Senate was concerned.

"We condemn this dastardly act. It portends danger for the entire society. Every single culprit involved must be brought out to face the full wrath of the law. This is not acceptable in any sane society in the world," he said.

The senate president, while responding to an amendment to the motion, said the killer of the soldiers may not be from the Niger Delta region.

"See, I don't want you to conclude. I do not believe that these people are from Niger Delta, those who do the killings because we respect men and women in uniform. That is why I am saying that your additional prayer should actually be to carry out a thorough investigation to know whether these people are mercenaries from outside Niger Delta who came to commit this crime because I don't think these people are Niger Deltans.

"We are not at war to lose such a large number of personnel. No community will go to the extent of doing this kind of thing. I don't think they are from Niger Delta.

"So, I think the first point is that we should first establish the culprits who committed these crimes. We must take this seriously. Supposing they are not from Niger Delta, supposing they are not even Nigerians and we now come and be giving relief materials to...people should bear the consequences of their characters, we will not support relief materials," he said.

The senate president subsequently rejected the proposal to observe a one-minute silence for the slain soldiers and distribute relief materials to the affected communities because an investigation into the incident is ongoing.