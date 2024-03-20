Nigeria: Murder of Soldiers - 'There'll Be No More Attacks On Villages, If Any Has Happened,' - Delta Governor

The governor spoke on Tuesday shortly after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said more attacks will not be allowed in warring communities in the state.

Mr Oborevwori spoke on Tuesday shortly after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The governor was referring to the reported reprisal against Okuama Community on Sunday.

The reprisal came after the murder of 17 military personnel in the community, including a commander (a lieutenant colonel), two majors, one captain and 13 soldiers on Thursday.

The military personnel were ambushed and killed while responding to a distress call during a clash between Okuama and Okoloba communities in the South-southern state.

The military has since denied that its personnel carried out the reprisal, and suggested that the retaliatory attack on the Okuama could have been carried out by the rival Okoloba community.

'No more attacks'

Speaking to reporters, Mr Oborevwori said President Tinubu had assured that he (Tinubu) will support efforts to restore peace in the warring communities.

"What is happening now is something that we didn't bargain for, but we want to assure everybody that there would be no more attack on the villages if there is anyone that has happened in the past," he said while commending the security agencies for ensuring peace in the communities in the past years.

'Attackers will be arrested, prosecuted'

Mr Oborevwori also said those who murdered the military personnel will be arrested and prosecuted.

"But the innocent citizens would not be attacked," he maintained.

The governor said both the state and federal government were managing the insecurity in the area and that he has gotten "full details" of the recent attack.

"Some of these (details) are security issues that I cannot say publicly," he said.

Way forward

Mr Oborevwori said, given that the killing of the military personnel and reprisal on Okuama Community had happened, the important thing at the moment was to look for the way forward.

"The way forward is two ways. The people that have been killed; the officers and soldiers. We must see how we can find succour for the families and give (the victims) befitting burial, also the community," he said.

The governor said he and other leaders in the state will meet to discuss more on the way forward.

He said Okuama Community had been deserted and that casualty figures from the reprisal were yet to be ascertained.

"We are on it," he said.