South Africa: DA Calls for Mapisa-Nqakula to Step Down As Speaker of the National Assembly

press release

Note to editors: Please find attached soundbite by Siviwe Gwarube MP.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is calling for the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to step down following the reports that her house in Bruma, Johannesburg was raided by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in relation to corruption allegations that she is facing.

The Speaker is facing allegations of corruption relating to the fact that she had received and solicited at least R2.3 million in cash from a former military contractor during her tenure as Minister of Defence.

Ultimately, as the head of the legislature in South Africa, the Speaker holds a position of great responsibility. The Rules of Parliament envision that the Speaker is someone who "upholds the dignity and good name of the House".

Having one's home raided due to corruption allegations of this serious nature defy the very essence of this requirement by the Rules.

To retain public trust in the institution, Mapisa- Nqakula must step down. She cannot be entrusted with this high office. It is important that those occupying such positions demonstrate the highest standards of integrity and accountability. The Speaker is expected to lead by example and ensure that Members of the Executive and Parliament adhere to their oath of office.

However, the seriousness of the allegations against the Speaker raises significant doubts about her ability to fulfil this crucial role.

We believe that her continued presence in office undermines the integrity of the legislative institution.

Furthermore, the DA urges Parliament and the Ethics Committee now needs to move with speed to ensure that the investigation is carried out in a swift and speedily manner. The DA will announce further steps that we will take on this issue.