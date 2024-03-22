South Africa: Mapisa-Nqakula Files Court Papers to Interdict Possible Arrest

analysis

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the National Assembly speaker on special leave, has filed court papers to interdict the National Director of Public Prosecution Shamila Batohi, Police Minister Bheki Cele and investigators from arresting her, according to court papers Daily Maverick has seen.

The papers also request the "entire State Brief, without limitation" on the case that's being investigated under CAS 176/2024. This would include not only the docket, but also witness statements, investigators' pocket books, diaries and whether they were part of the SAPS or the NPA's Investigating Directorate (ID).

"The ultimate purpose of this application is to protect my constitutional rights in respect inter alia to freedom, and dignity, including my rights to good name and reputation and self esteem as well as to pursue a vocation of my choosing," said Mapisa-Nqakula in her affidavit that's part of the court papers filed in the Pretoria High Court.

"I have devoted the majority of my adult life to the pursuit of the rule of law and constitutional democracy, and the demise of the security state in South Africa. The machinery of the criminal justice system and the state's prerogative of prosecution was abused and used as a political tool then. I verily fear that this practice has once again reared its ugly head and, if not stopped, carries the real risk of further fraying the constitutional fabric of our young democracy."

Mapisa-Nqakula's court challenge comes amid speculation of her possible arrest since...