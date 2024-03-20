Ethiopia: Nature-Based Environmental Protection Work Brings Promising Results

Working to preserve and conserve the environment using natural methods is known as "nature-based environmental protection." Reforestation, wetland restoration, habitat preservation, and sustainable land management techniques are a few examples of these. These methods can assist in addressing environmental issues including water pollution, biodiversity loss, and climate change sustainably and cost-effectively by cooperating with nature rather than against it.

Conversely, man-made or designed interventions or remedies to environmental problems are referred to as artificial environmental protection work. This can include tools, processes, and procedures intended to lessen pollution, cut carbon emissions, and save ecosystems.

While artificial environmental protection work can be useful in solving environmental issues, several drawbacks should be taken into account. For instance, artificial environmental protection technologies and infrastructure can be costly. Cost is the most crucial consideration when establishing and maintaining them. The two artificial environmental protection concerns that need major energy inputs or resources to function are energy and resource use. Since they occasionally have the potential to affect the environment, deplete resources, and increase carbon emissions. One example of a significant carbon footprint is the production and installation of infrastructure for renewable energy.

There are also challenges with maintenance and operation. Limited efficacy is another challenge that may fail to address the fundamental causes of environmental problems or provide long-term sustainable solutions. Some solutions may just cure symptoms or temporarily reduce pollution without addressing the underlying systemic concerns. Most crucially, implementing artificial environmental protection measures without consulting local people or taking into account their needs and views might result in resistance, skepticism, or lack of support for these initiatives. Community involvement and participation are critical to the effectiveness and acceptability of environmental projects.

As a result, it is critical to address these weaknesses when developing and conducting artificial environmental protection activities to ensure that interventions are successful, sustainable, and linked with larger goals of environmental conservation and sustainability.

Hence, to address the issues and develop more comprehensive and durable solutions for environmental protection, activists, subject-matter specialists, environmental protection agencies, other relevant authorities, and so on are recommended to integrate nature-based methods. For nature-based environmental protection efforts encompass the establishment of marine protected areas, the employment of agroforestry techniques, and the development of green infrastructure.

In Ethiopia, nature-based environmental protection work is critical because of the country's massive biodiversity and natural resources, which are threatened by deforestation, land degradation, and climate change. Reforestation and afforestation are two of the country's nature-based environmental preservation activities. Ethiopia has established ambitious tree-planting efforts, such as the Green Legacy Initiative, which seeks to plant billions of trees to battle deforestation, repair damaged landscapes, and reduce the effects of climate change.

Ethiopian Ministry of Agriculture State Minister Prof. Eyasu Elias said that Ethiopia has implemented an integrated nature-based approach to environmental preservation and natural resource conservation. As a result, agricultural developments have undergone significant changes.

Furthermore, nature-based environmental protection efforts are underway to safeguard biodiversity and maintain food security in the long term. In recent years, actions aimed at protecting natural resources have contributed to significant outcomes in agriculture. He noted that Lemat Turufat and summer irrigated wheat farming, as well as the Green Legacy Initiative and other agricultural sectors, have made substantial contributions, particularly in beekeeping, cattle breeding, and fattening.

Based on the nature of the country, the measures undertaken to conserve natural resources have not only reduced flood threats but have also created a favorable environment for green areas and food security. In particular, natural resource conservation operations carried out in recent years have not only helped agricultural development activities but have also enabled the government to create job opportunities for youths in a variety of settings, he explained.

According to him, nature-based environmental protection and greenery developments rehabilitate degraded lands while increasing output and productivity. As a result, nature-based environmental preservation efforts have proved beneficial in conserving and protecting the environment while also assuring food security.

Indeed, putting into practice natural-based environmental protection tasks supports the country in implementing sustainable land management techniques, such as agroforestry, soil conservation, and watershed management. These techniques support agricultural productivity and ecosystem well-being by enhancing soil fertility, improving water retention, and preventing erosion. A further crucial component of natural-based environmental preservation efforts is wetland restoration since rehabilitating degraded lands contributes to the preservation of significant animal habitats as well as vital ecosystem functions like carbon sequestration, flood control, and water filtering.

Other measures the country takes to safeguard the environment naturally include protected areas and biodiversity protection. Hence, Ethiopia has created national parks, animal reserves, and community conservation zones to save its distinct ecosystems and biodiversity, which includes threatened species like the Walia ibex and the Ethiopian wolf. In addition, the country is attempting to use climate-smart farming techniques including organic farming, sustainable crop rotation, and agro ecology to assist farmers in mitigating the effects of climate change, enhancing soil health, and cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Addis Ababa University Vegetation Ecology and Biodiversity Management at Center for Environmental Science Associate Professor Dr Gemedo Dalle stated that initiatives such as the Green Legacy Initiative that promote environmental conservation through nature are a good way to counteract the negative effects of climate change.

Every year, watershed management developments provide optimistic results. This is because nature-based environmental protection operations enable the development of lost resources and the expansion of fish farming. It also helps many barren places become productive, raises groundwater, improves summer irrigation for wheat agriculture, and boosts yield. As a result, researchers in the field should take an active part in sustaining and expanding the sector's current successes, he said.

Ethiopian Biologists Association Vice President Dr. Bezawork Afework in her part noted that natural-based environmental preservation measures in Ethiopia have allowed for an increase in forest cover. As a result, she advised that to maintain Ethiopia's successful forest development, research-supported activities should be expanded.

In general, Ethiopia's efforts to maintain its natural heritage, promote sustainable development, and increase resilience to environmental problems are largely dependent on nature-based environmental preservation. These illustrate how conservation efforts, community involvement, and sustainable natural resource management are crucial to preserving Ethiopia's rich biodiversity and ecosystems for the coming generations. It also shows the beneficial effects of nature-based environmental protection initiatives in Ethiopia.

Notwithstanding the success, it's still critical to solve the issues preventing nature-based environmental works. To support sustainable natural-based resource management and environmental conservation in Ethiopia, stakeholders, governmental bodies, civil society groups, local communities, and international partners should collaborate.