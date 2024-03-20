South Africa: Parliament Grapples with Speaker's Absence Amid Corruption Allegations

Despite National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's absence from Parliament due to her Johannesburg home being raided following allegations of accepting bribes during her time as the minister of defence, parliamentary proceedings continued as usual, reports News24.

The raid is connected to accusations by a former defense contractor, claiming that Mapisa-Nqakula sought bribes totaling R2.3 million during her tenure as defense minister from 2017 to 2019.

She served as defence minister between 2012 and 2021.

Opposition parties called for her resignation, citing concerns about Parliament's integrity. Mapisa-Nqakula maintained her innocence and cooperated with investigators during the raid. Meanwhile, during the parliamentary session, President Cyril Ramaphosa faced questions regarding the Speaker's absence and allegations, with the Democratic Alliance calling attention to broken promises on lifestyle audits and allegations of corruption within the government.

The investigation into Mapisa-Nqakula's alleged corruption poses significant challenges to her position and political career, putting pressure on Parliament to act.

Despite previous controversies during her tenure as defence minister, including allegations of improper conduct and misuse of government resources, the African National Congress has yet to comment on the recent raid.

Mapisa-Nqakula has denied the allegations.