South Africa: Parliament Grapples with Speaker's Absence Amid Corruption Allegations

Government Communication and Information System
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
20 March 2024
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Despite National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula's absence from Parliament due to her Johannesburg home being raided following allegations of accepting bribes during her time as the minister of defence, parliamentary proceedings continued as usual, reports News24.

The raid is connected to accusations by a former defense contractor, claiming that Mapisa-Nqakula sought bribes totaling R2.3 million during her tenure as defense minister from 2017 to 2019.

She served as defence minister between 2012 and 2021.

Opposition parties called for her resignation, citing concerns about Parliament's integrity. Mapisa-Nqakula maintained her innocence and cooperated with investigators during the raid. Meanwhile, during the parliamentary session, President Cyril Ramaphosa faced questions regarding the Speaker's absence and allegations, with the Democratic Alliance calling attention to broken promises on lifestyle audits and allegations of corruption within the government.

The investigation into Mapisa-Nqakula's alleged corruption poses significant challenges to her position and political career, putting pressure on Parliament to act.

Despite previous controversies during her tenure as defence minister, including allegations of improper conduct and misuse of government resources, the  African National Congress has yet to comment on the recent raid.

Mapisa-Nqakula has denied the allegations.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.