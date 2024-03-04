South Africa: Office of the Speaker Denies Corruption Allegations Against Speaker

4 March 2024
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
press release

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula categorically denies any involvement in alleged corrupt activities pertaining to her tenure as the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans. She expressed deep concern about the allegations, including a purported affidavit by one of the department's former service providers, all of which she only learned about through the Sunday Times.

The Speaker believes investigations of this nature ought to be conducted with the utmost diligence and respect for due process, and accordingly, finds the manner in which this purported investigation has been conducted and shared with the media highly objectionable.

Throughout her public service career, the Speaker has upheld the highest standards of integrity and ethical conduct and has fiercely advocated against corruption, which she continued to regard as a direct threat to the principles of democracy and good governance.

The Speaker reaffirms her commitment to fully cooperate with any formal investigation into these allegations. She remains steadfast in her conviction of innocence and her dedication to continue serving the public with honour and integrity.

