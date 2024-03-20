Ghana: Govt Invests in Infrastructure for Judiciary in Ashanti Region - Regional Minister

The Ashanti Region has seen significant development in terms of infrastructure for the judiciary and security services since 2017, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, has said.

He said the government had successfully completed the construction of 32 new courthouses and 83 housing units for judges and magistrates in the region.

Out of the 32 courthouses, he said, 22 have been inaugurated and are now operational, providing a conducive environment for dispensing justice.

Additionally, he said 43 residential projects for judges and magistrates have been completed and handed over to the beneficiaries, addressing the accommodation challenges faced by judicial officers.

Speaking at a press conference held here on Monday, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, highlighted these achievements as part of the government's commitment to improving the Judicial Service in the region.

He emphasised that the increased housing units for judges have significantly reduced the need for magistrates and judges to travel long distances to hear cases, thereby enhancing efficiency in the judicial system.

Furthermore, Minister Osei Mensah commended the efforts of the Regional Security Council in maintaining peace and security in the region.

He mentioned the successful resolution of conflicts between herdsmen and farmers in Asante Akyem Agogo, which had led to increased agricultural productivity in the area.

In terms of logistics support, he said the government had provided a substantial number of vehicles and motorbikes to the various security services in the region since 2017.

Mr Osei Mensah highlighted the provision of 384 vehicles and the recruitment of 5,108 personnel across different security agencies, excluding the military.

"Specifically, the police, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Customs, Prisons, and NADMO have all received vehicles and motorbikes to enhance their operational capabilities. This comprehensive approach to infrastructure development and logistics support underscores the government's commitment to promoting the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens in the Ashanti Region," he noted.