Ghana: Tragedy! Prof. Adu Boahen's Son Killed By Gunmen - 1 Suspect Grabbed

One person has been arrested by the police in connection with the murder of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen, son of renowned historian and former presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), ProfessorAlbert Adu Boahen, at his East Legon residence, in Accra, on Monday.

The suspect, Mark Forson, was currently in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.

The Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, stated this in a press statement, sighted by the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.

She said the police received a complaint from some relations of the Dr Christopher Adu Boahen that he was found dead in his room in a suspicious circumstances.

According to the statement, a team of police investigators and crime scene experts had visited the crime scene to commence investigations, leading to the arrest of the suspect, yesterday.

Accra based Asaase Radio reports that gunmen broke into the house of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen, ransacked his home and unleashed chaos, leading to tragedy.

Compounding the calamity, the victim, who was known to be physically challenged, fell victim to act of violence and lost his life.

The report referenced a Facebook post by the 1995 Year Group of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where Dr Christopher Adu Boahen pursued electrical engineering.

The news of Dr Christopher Adu Boahen's untimely death

reverberated through social media platforms, with his 1995 Year Group of KNUST, expressing profound shock and sadness at the loss.

The KNUST 1995 Year Group, announcing the untimely death of their member, said "sad to announce the untimely death of our classmate, Christopher.Wicked persons entered his home, ransacked him of his life. His home at East Legon has been barricaded by the police and declared a crime scene."

The group paid tribute to Dr Christopher Adu Boahen, saying "may the soul of our brother rest in peace. Bad news for a Monday morning, but let's keep our spirit up and lookforward to a great week."

Following the heinous crime, law enforcement authorities have cordoned off Dr Christopher Adu Boahen's residence as a crime scene.

His familiar connections to political figures, notably as the son of Prof. Albert Adu Boahen, and a sibling of former government official, Charles Adu Boahen, further underscored the profound impact of this tragedy on Ghana's political landscape.

Dr Christopher Adu Boahen was a brother of Charles Adu Boahen, who served both as a Deputy Minister of Finance and then as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, in the Akufo-Addo government.