Nigeria: Insecurity - Kano Govt to Partner Media Trust On Regional Conference

The Kano State government has agreed to partner with Media Trust Group, publishers of Daily Trust titles and owners of Trust TV and Trust Radio, on North-West security conference.

The agreement was reached yesterday when the chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, Malam Kabiru A. Yusuf, visited Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Government House in Kano.

The governor's spokesman, Sanusi Bature, in a statement, said the chairman of Media Trust Group visited Kano to inform the governor about the plan to organise a security conference for the seven states in the North-West and the company's readiness to strengthen its existing relationship with the state government, among other issues.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that he was in total agreement with Media Trust Group on finding actionable solutions to the insecurity bedeviling the region.

The governor assured of the state's readiness to host the conference, considering its strategic location "geographically and otherwise."

"This initiative is timely. We are ready to provide all the necessary logistics and moral support to ensure a hitch-free conference devoid of any politics, ethnic or religious sentiments," he said.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, the chairman of Media Trust Group, Yusuf, said the company would strengthen its relationship with the Kano State government.

He described Kano as a very strategic place for Media Trust Group, noting that the company had enjoyed a very good working relationship with the state for many years.

"We want to, first of all, strengthen the relationship that exists between the Kano State Government and our company. You probably know that we have a very big office here in Kano, a printing press where we print our newspapers.

"Therefore, Kano is a very strategic state for our company and we have enjoyed a very good working relationship for so many years and we want to continue enjoying the relationship with the new government.

"Secondly, we have one or two ideas that will help to advance the economy and security of the region in which we have this investment. We discussed it with the governor and I think in the fullest of time, you will get to hear about it," he said.

Yusuf also spoke about Media Trust Group's advancement in the digital era.

"You know we have started Trust TV and the Radio and then innovation is currently taking place in our company online. The Digital Trust, which is one of our main products, is doing so many innovative things."