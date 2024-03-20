Nigeria: Military Combs Terrorists' Hideouts in Niger, Destroys Logistics Base

Troops of the Nigerian military attached to Operation WHIRL PUNCH have raided a hideout in Palele near the Shiroro community in Niger State where terrorists and their logistics suppliers are hibernating.

The troops, while acting on credible intelligence that showed the presence of terrorists' weapons cache in the East of Palele, were ordered to deploy air assets to neutralise the threats.

The spokesman for the Nigerian Air Force, Edward Gabkwet, who disclosed this to journalists, said there was significant damage to the target area, including a secondary explosion confirming the destruction of arms and ammunition.

Gabkwet, an Air Vice Marshal, explained that the weapons were believed to be affiliated with a particular terrorist's kingpin who is on the most wanted lists of terrorists.

He said, "These strikes have no doubt degraded the capabilities of terrorist elements operating in the region to attack innocent civilians, especially in Kaduna and Niger states.

"The NAF, along with other surface forces, will continue to maintain dominance over areas of concern through enhanced situational awareness, continuous patrols, and targeted interdiction of terrorists' safe havens."