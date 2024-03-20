Nigeria: Our Research Provides Investment Opportunities for Nigerians - Institute

20 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The National Research Institute for Chemical Technology (NARICT) has said its research results are providing investment opportunities for Nigerians and economic growth.

NARICT's Director General, Prof Jeffrey Barminas, who disclosed in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, said the institute was intensifying the green growth of the country and improving Nigeria's natural endowment.

The NARICT boss said that based on the agency's mandate, it can use innovation in chemical technology to convert natural resources and endowments into chemicals, biochemical, fibre, and man-made products.

He said, "We are trapping carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which means that we are reducing carbon footprints, which will impact climate change."

