Nigeria: Stakeholders Applaud Tinubu Over Isiegbe's Reappointment

President Bola Tinubu has been commended over the reappointment of Dr Vincent Isiegbe as the controller-general (CG) of the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS).

The Coalition of Stakeholders in the Agricultural Export and Pastoral Farming Sector made this known in a letter to the president through the Office of the Minister of Agriculture.

The group said Isiegbe's reappointment has again attested to President Tinubu's resolve to assemble the most credible Nigerians to actualize his renewed hope agenda. Describing Isiegbe as a man on a mission, the letter further said the NAQS CG possesses vast experience and legacy of daring reforms, adding that he has brought financial prudence, novel innovations and administrative finesse to his job.

"As a coalition of groups of stakeholders in the agricultural export and pastoral farming sector, we write with every sense of responsibility, to rejoice with Your Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the very commendable re-appointment of a technocrat cum performer, Dr. Vincent Isiegbe, as the CG of NAQS, despite the desperate and futile efforts of enemies of Nigeria to ensure he was not reappointed," the letter said.

"This singular appointment has proven our collective faith in the ability of Mr. President to assemble the most credible Nigerians to assist him in the actualization of his renewed hope agenda for the Nigerian people.

"Mr. President was wholeheartedly supported by the majority of Nigerians, including this noble group, during the 2023 Presidential polls, on the crest of his unequalled legacy of ensuring that the right persons are appointed into the right positions. The appointment of Dr. Vincent Isiegbe as CG of NAQS is an unwavering testament of that belief.

"It is also on record that Dr. Vincent Isiegbe, aside his monumental academic qualifications, comes on board with vast experience and legacy of daring reforms. He has brought financial prudence, novel innovations and administrative finesse to the position of CG of NAQS. These combined qualities, conspicuous during his first tenure, produced uncountable reforms that have now distinguished the once little known office.

"As stakeholders with vast knowledge of such experiences world over, we are well aware that the quarantine office is a major revenue generating agency in many countries around the globe. The people's republic of China is a typical example of such countries.

"We are therefore proud that Dr. Vincent Isiegbe in his first tenure, modeled his policies in this regard and is beginning to turn things around for good in the service. "

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The group, therefore, backed Isiegbe to consolidate on the positive impact of his numerous achievements in his first term to scale up the nation's revenue generating capacity.

It added, "We have no doubt that Dr. Vincent Isiegbe is the man needed to achieve the positive result that is required to take our quarantine service to greater heights. As stakeholders in the sector, we therefore, pass a vote of confidence on his re-appointment and pledge to work with him in his resolve to, once again, discharge the functions of this office with equanimity.

"We are particularly thrilled that Mr. President is a seasoned politician and consistent performer who understands the risks of taking bold and novel steps in doing things differently for the greater good of all."