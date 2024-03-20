Nigeria: Late Night Fire Razes 40 Shops in Kano

No fewer than 40 shops worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a late night fire outbreak on Tuesday in Kumbotso local government area of Kano State.

The affected 40 shops were part of a sprawling commercial shopping complex in Kano metropolis.

Eyewitness account confirmed that about 40 shops in the business premises, which is adjacent to Zawaciki Housing Estate, were razed down by the inferno.

Another eyewitness, Musa Ahmad, told journalists that the shops affected included provision stores, cement shops, PoS outlets, and many others.

It took the concerted efforts of the State Fire Service with three trucks of water to extinguish the raging fire.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullah, who confirmed the incident, however, demanded more time to conduct an investigation in order to provide more details.