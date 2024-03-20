Nigeria: Late Night Fire Razes 40 Shops in Kano

20 March 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdulmumin Murtala

No fewer than 40 shops worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a late night fire outbreak on Tuesday in Kumbotso local government area of Kano State.

The affected 40 shops were part of a sprawling commercial shopping complex in Kano metropolis.

Eyewitness account confirmed that about 40 shops in the business premises, which is adjacent to Zawaciki Housing Estate, were razed down by the inferno.

Another eyewitness, Musa Ahmad, told journalists that the shops affected included provision stores, cement shops, PoS outlets, and many others.

It took the concerted efforts of the State Fire Service with three trucks of water to extinguish the raging fire.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Abdullah, who confirmed the incident, however, demanded more time to conduct an investigation in order to provide more details.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.