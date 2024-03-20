Nigeria: Diaspora Nigerian, Omotosho, Vies for Councilorship Seat in Poland

20 March 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Former chairman, Nigeria in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO) in Poland, Dr Tade Omotosho, has indicated interest to vie for the Councilorship position in Wolomin County in the forthcoming Polish district and Local Government elections in continuation of his public and community service in the country.

Omotosho, who recently served out his tenure as chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, enjoys enormous goodwill among Africans residing in Poland. His decision is seen as historic and bold step in fostering a stronger bond among Africans in the country.

In his statement, Dr. Omotosho expressed his enthusiasm for engaging in Polish political space and contributing his qouta to the betterment of society.

He emphasised his desire to inspire both Polish-African youth and the broader Polish-African community through his actions and leadership.

"Beside my contribution and involvement in community service, the time has come to also participate in the political affairs of the country in order to give a stronger voice to Africans in order to advance positively issues that will foster greater harmony and cooperation," Omotosho stated.

