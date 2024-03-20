Nigeria: NLC Storms LP Secretariat, Demands Abure's Sack

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have stormed the secretariat of the Labour Party to protest the party's national convention planned for end of this month.

The union also demanded the sack of the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

The NLC leadership alleged that Abure was planning to hold a "secret" convention without the inputs of major stakeholders.

Vanguard gathered that the planned convention has pitched Abure against the NLC and the House of Representatives caucus.

The workers accused Abure of planning to destroy the Labour Party.

The protesting workers have been refused entry into the party Secretariat by the Nigeria Police Force.

Details later...