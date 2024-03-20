Nigeria: Tinubu Hosts Cabinet Members to Ramadan Meal

20 March 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Ramadan breaking of fast is a tradition at the Aso Rock Villa, residence of the Presidents of Nigeria since 1999.

The occasion started with the Magrib prayer led by President Bola Tinubu has hosted members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to a Ramadan breaking of fast (Iftar).

The event at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa is attended by Ministers of Information and National Orientation, Housing, FCT, Transportation, Youths, as well as Service Chiefs.

The occasion started with the Magrib prayer led by the Chief Imam of the Villa, Abdulwahid Suleiman.The president thereafter leads the guests for the banquet, which normally lasts for an hour before the night prayer of Isha.

The month of Ramadan is the ninth in the Islamic calendar and used for fasting from dawn to dusk by adult Muslims for a period of 29 or 30 days.

