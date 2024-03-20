Nigeria: Enugu Govt Threatens to Prosecute Vandals Destroying Water Facilities

The state government has repeatedly blamed activities of vandals for its inability to make water available in all homes in the state.

The Enugu State Government has threatened to prosecute vandals destroying water facilities in the state.

Chidiebere Onyia, the secretary to the state government (SSG), in a statement, on Tuesday, lamented the incessant destruction of the facilities by some "unpatriotic" individuals in the state.

Mr Onyia, a professor, said the vandals might have been "sponsored" to destroy the facilities in order to cause heavy financial cost to the government.

"The incessant attacks on water infrastructure such as destruction of water galleries, electrical fittings on solar lights attached to water facilities, damage of both high pressure and distribution pipes by these hoodlums have denied many of the innocent citizens of the state access to potable water with a huge cost on the government for replacement," he said.

"These acts which are now causing untold hardship on our innocent citizens, despite warnings, will now be taken as an act of terrorism with dire consequences on those engaging in the criminal venture," the SSG added.

Mr Onyia said the state government has resolved to protect all public facilities by "reinforcing security surveillance around these facilities, prosecuting anybody or group of individuals caught in this act of sabotage."

The SSG warned contractors and other road construction companies carrying out works in Enugu State to exercise caution to avoid destroying water facilities and other public infrastructures in the state.

He stressed that contractors and construction companies that cause any damage to water facilities or any other public facility will be prosecuted and also forced to replace the damaged facility.

"Members of the public are urged to take these facilities as their own by protecting them and staying vigilant against vandals prowling around," he stated.

Background

Before his election as governor of Enugu State, Peter Mbah repeatedly promised to end water scarcity in the state within 180 days.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that water scarcity in Enugu has been a recurring problem for decades despite huge financial investments by successive state governments and international organisations.

Mr Mbah, on 25 November 2023, which was the end of the deadline, inaugurated a water scheme in the state, declaring an end to water scarcity in the state.

But despite the inauguration, many homes were yet to have access to water in the state.

Some homes with access to water complain that the water has not been consistent in recent times.

The state government said the activities of vandals were frustrating government's efforts to make water available in all homes in the state.