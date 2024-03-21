Rwanda: MPs Task Govt to Resolve Vulnerable Genocide Survivors' Issues in Six Months

20 March 2024
The New Times (Kigali)
By Aurore Teta Ufitiwabo

Parliamentarians have tasked the Ministry of National Unity and Civic Engagement (MINUBUMWE) to address challenges faced by vulnerable survivors of the Genocide against Tutsi.

These challenges include medical care, education, shelter, and alleviation of poverty. The deadline set for these measures is six months.

The development was announced on Wednesday, March 20, following the presentation of a report by the Commission of Unity of Rwandans, Human Rights, and Combating Genocide.

The report detailed the findings from a trip conducted across the country from October 9 to 18, 2023.

ALSO READ: All housing challenges for Genocide survivors 'to be addressed by 2026

MP Veneranda Nyirahirwa, the chairperson of the commission, highlighted the purpose of the tour, which aimed to monitor the lives of vulnerable Genocide survivors and assess the services they receive.

The report also examined progress in preserving evidence and testimonies of Genocide survivors, ensuring the history of the Genocide against the Tutsi is accurately recorded, and monitoring the activity of unit and reconciliation clubs among young people in secondary schools.

Nyirahirwa acknowledged the support provided to survivors over the past 29 years but emphasized areas needing improvement. Issues raised by survivors included challenges in accessing healthcare, delays in receiving identification numbers, mental health issues, inadequate financial assistance, and housing shortages.

ALSO READ: Govt increases stipends for vulnerable survivors

Moreover, the commission noted shortcomings in preserving evidence and testimonies of the genocide, as well as maintaining historical monuments. Insufficient budgets and lack of coordination among various institutions were also identified as challenges.

Nyirahirwa emphasized the existence of unity and reconciliation clubs in secondary schools but noted the need for improvement as well highlighting inadequate teaching materials on Rwanda's history, especially regarding the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Jean Damascene Bizimana, the Minister of National Unity and Civic Engagement said there are efforts to address these issues, including housing initiatives and improvements to history education among others.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.