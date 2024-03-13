Rwanda: Top French Prosecutor Calls for End to Impunity As He Honours Murambi Genocide Victims

Jean-François Ricard, the Head of the French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecution Office and Aimable Havugiyaremye, the Prosecutor General of the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA) pay tribute to victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi at Murambi Genocide Memorial in Nyamagabe on Tuesday, March 12.

Jean François Ricard, the Head of the French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecution Office, paid tribute to the 50,000 victims of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi during his visit to the Murambi Genocide Memorial on Tuesday, March 12.

Accompanied by Aimable Havugiyaremye, the Prosecutor General of the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), Ricard laid wreaths at the mass grave within the memorial where the remains of genocide victims are laid to rest.

The memorial is set up at a former technical school located in Nyamagabe District.

Expressing his condolences, Ricard penned a message in the memorial's guestbook, affirming that the immense suffering endured by the victims of the genocide will never be forgotten.

"Only justice can help build the future after such a tragedy," he emphasized, underscoring the importance of ongoing efforts to ensure accountability for the atrocities committed during the genocide.

"There cannot be impunity in this matter," he added.

Several top genocide masterminds, including key members of Akazu - an elitist club that was at the heart of the preparation of the Genocide against the Tutsi - still live in France, despite a few prosecutions that have taken place over the last three decades.

Murambi stands as a testament to the atrocities committed during the genocide, where 40,000- 50,000 Tutsi men, women, and children perished in April 1994. The choice of Murambi for the massacre was deliberate, strategically chosen by the perpetrators to carry out systematic killings with almost no survivors.

Ricard took the time to walk through the memorial's exhibition, gaining insight into the social and political factors that fueled the genocide against the Tutsi and France's role in the region. He learned about France's involvement in aiding the then Rwandan government army and training death squads, as well as Operation Turquoise.

Before his visit to Murambi, Ricard paid respects at the Kigali Genocide Memorial and held a presser at the NPPA office regarding cooperation in investigating and prosecuting genocide suspects residing in France.

He emphasized the responsibility of the French justice system to pursue and try fugitives of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi living in France, stressing that time is of the essence.

While acknowledging the progress made by the French judiciary in prosecuting fugitives who have sought refuge in France, Ricard emphasized the need to address remaining challenges.

Despite efforts to hold perpetrators accountable, some individuals continue to propagate genocide ideology and evade justice, highlighting the need for sustained cooperation between France and Rwanda in the pursuit of truth and accountability.