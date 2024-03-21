South Africa: FNB Halts Zuma's Outgoing Payments Following Court Order - South African News Briefs - March 21, 2024

FNB Halts Zuma's Outgoing Payments Following Court Order

FNB, a subsidiary of FirstRand, has confirmed freezing outgoing payments from the bank accounts of former South African President Jacob Zuma, in compliance with an order from the Pietermaritzburg High Court issued on February 29, reports News24. The freeze does not affect incoming payments but follows a directive related to the ongoing process managed by the liquidators of VBS Bank, where Zuma had received a R7.8 million loan deposit. Reports earlier suggested that FNB had issued a notice to terminate Zuma's accounts. VBS Bank, which faced financial collapse due to widespread fraud and looting, has been under curatorship since 2018.

Finance Minister to Determine NHI Funding After Bill Signing

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has said that the finding model for the National Health Insurance (NHI) has not yet been determined, reports IOL. They will start discussing this with the Department of Health after President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the NHI Bill into law , a move which Godongwana asserts is certain. He declined to speculate on the cost of implementing the NHI and said that no specific funding model, including taxation, has been confirmed. While the NHI Bill was passed by Parliament in December, political parties have threatened legal challenges, alleging its unlawfulness and unconstitutionality. Godongwana outlined components of the health budget, including provisions for employee salaries, infrastructure upgrades, and pilot NHI projects, but stressed that concrete funding details would only be addressed after the bill's enactment.

Hawks Investigate Deputy President's Son-in-law Over R28.9m Property Purchase

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, has initiated an investigation into the source of funds used by Nceba Nonkwelo, Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law, to purchase a R28.9-million house in Cape Town's Constantia suburb in December 2023, reports News24. This investigation is part of a larger probe into allegations against Mashatile and his family, including the use of luxury properties, payments from state capture-accused individuals, and involvement in property deals. The investigation was prompted by complaints from various parties, including the Democratic Alliance, and follows reports to the Public Protector and the police. Nonkwelo, who financed multiple property purchases for Mashatile and his family, including the Constantia house and an R37-million mansion in Johannesburg's Waterfall area, has been questioned regarding the origin of the funds. Nonkwelo's company owes roughly R7 million to the Gauteng Partnership Fund for a failed social housing project in Johannesburg, raising concerns about financial dealings and potential conflicts of interest. Despite investigations and settlements, questions linger over the handling of funds and property transactions involving Nonkwelo and Mashatile's family.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

More South African news