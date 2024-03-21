Nigeria: Team Nigeria Shines At African Games, Wins 11th Women's 4x100m Relay Gold

Team Nigeria stormed to victory in the Women's 4x100m relay, beating Liberia and hosts Ghana to win their 11th conservative gold in the 13th edition of the African Games.

Anchored by World Record Holder Tobi Amusan, Team Nigeria won the race with 43.05 seconds, just 0.01 seconds short of the game record set by the country in 2003.

They finished ahead of Liberia (44.02) and host Ghana (44.21) in seconds and third positions respectively.

Tobi Amusan combined with Justina Eyakpobeyan, Olajide Olayinka and Fore Abinusawa to win the race for Nigeria.

Nigeria also beat Ghana in close contest to men's 4x100m relay gold.