Liberia: Boakai Imposes Financial Restraints On LTA

21 March 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has imposed financial restrictions on the Liberia Telecommunications Authority's (LTA) outgoing chairperson, Madam Edwina Crump Zackpah.

The restrictions, pending further notice, affect foreign travel, hiring new staff, contractors, or consultants, and purchasing capital assets/projects at the LTA.

Due to the executive's financial restrictions, the LTA is visibly absent from the West Africa Telecommunications Regulators Assembly (WATRA), which is taking place in neighboring Sierra Leone from 19 to 22 March 2024.

Liberia and Cape Verde are two countries noted to be absent so far.

Founded in 2002, WATRA is a consultative and collaborative body of Telecommunications Regulators in West Africa that aids and advances the development of telecommunications in the subregion and on the continent.

In 2017, LTA hosted and chaired the meeting in Monrovia. This year, Liberia is completely absent from the meeting due to the financial clampdown on the entity.

Former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf was the first head of state to attend a WATRA meeting when Madam Angelique Weeks was chairperson of the LTA at the time.

Meanwhile, in the communication addressed to Madam Zackpah under the signature of Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Mr. Sylvester Grigsby, the LTA outgoing boss is instructed to desist from any spending outside of approved budget except allocations for daily essential operations that are already budgeted and approved.

Dated 8 March 2024, the communication instructs Madam Zackpah to ensure strict compliance with this mandate until further notice.

The Presidency said it issued the directive consistent with Madam Zackpah's replacement and the ongoing Petition for a Writ of Prohibition she filed at the Supreme Court of Liberia challenging her replacement.

"... You are hereby instructed effective immediately, to desist from any spending outside of approved budget except allocations for daily essential operations that are already budgeted and approved," the communication said.

"Additionally, restrictions are hereby imposed on all foreign travels, hiring of new staffs, contractors or consultants, and purchasing of capital assets/projects," it noted.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.