South Africa: Pride in Prejudice - On Human Rights Day, Be Mindful of Extremist Views Heading for SA's Parliament

20 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

As South Africa marks Human Rights Day on 21 March, it is important to remember that several parties that espouse immoral and unconstitutional views based on sometimes extreme prejudice may be able to grow their support in our upcoming elections. Sexists and homophobes could soon be able to speak freely and without fear in Parliament. Despite the fact that the Constitution protects the human rights of all South Africans, some of those rights may look much wobblier in the near future.

It is an unfortunate fact of life that in democracies everywhere, there are people who will espouse prejudice simply to win votes. The US has a long history of racist invective in its politics that continues to this day; Margaret Thatcher's government flirted with homophobia; in India, the current Prime Minister signals he believes Muslim people are less than full citizens; and in Israel the far-right politicians claim some people are "human animals".

Our society is no different. And there is some evidence now that despite the absence of rational appeal, some leaders may now be using this to grow their support

For example, Al Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks has behaved in contradictory and disturbing ways.

During the launch of his election manifesto, he said that "Women mustn't work; they must chill out and relax at home; the men must work for them".

When asked on SAfm whether his election promise of full employment involved jobs for women and men, or just for men, he explained "these jobs would be for every citizen in South Africa, for every voter".

But then he went on to say:

"You see, we embrace the concept of...

