Luanda — Angola qualified Wednesday for the final of the African Games women's handball tournament after beating Cameroon 35-16 in the semi-final played in BSC Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra (Ghana).

Angola will face the winner of the match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Algeria on Friday.

Angola remains unbeaten in the event, which is in its 13th edition, after beating Burkina Faso (47-13), Ghana (35-13) and Algeria (38-18).JAD/MC/TED/AMP