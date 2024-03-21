Kenya: More Gold for Kenya At African Games As Kemei Leads 1-2 Finish in Men's 800m

Nairobi — Aaron Kemei continued Kenya's quest for gold at the African Games in Accra, Ghana when he won the men's 800m on Wednesday evening.

Kemei clocked 1:45.72 in first place as fellow countryman, Alex Kipngetich followed closely in second, timing 1:45.73.

In third place was Botswana's Nkape Tumo who clocked 1:46.04 to claim bronze.

Kemei's gold was the fourth of the day for Kenya, following on from race walker Emily Ngii, world 800m champion Mary Moraa and world record holder for the women's 3000m steeplechase Beatrice Chepkoech.

Chepkoech clocked an African Games record of 9:15.61 to claim her first-ever title in the competition.

Olympic champion Peruth Chemutai of Uganda finished second in 9:16.07 as Ethiopian Muleta Lomi came third in 9:26.63.

Chepkoech's win was further redemption after the disappointment of missing out on a medal in the women's 5000m in which she finished fourth on Monday night.

Kenya's medal tally at the games has now increased to 18 including four gold, three silver and 11 bronze.