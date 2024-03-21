Nigeria: Senate Extends Implementation of 2023 Budget Till June

The extension of the 2023 budget and the 2023 supplementary budget followed a request by President Bola Tinubu.

The Senate on Wednesday extended the implementation of the capital component of the 2023 budget till June.

It also extended the implementation of the N2.17 trillion 2023 supplementary budget till June.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, announced the extension of the Appropriation Acts during the plenary after the bills seeking the extension were read for the second and third time and supported by a majority of the senators.

The appropriation bills were separately considered at the Senate Committee of Supply.

The lawmakers did not debate the extension of the implementation Appropriation Acts before the deputy senate president hurriedly put the passage to vote.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, raised a motion to lead a debate on the bill seeking the extension of the Appropriation Acts but the deputy senate president objected on the ground that the lawmakers were already familiar with them.

"The leader, this matter has been debated severally, we are all aware of it, is there anyone that is not aware of it? It is just the extension of the 2023 appropriation bill, the capital side to the end of June this year and the re-enactment of the supplementary to start from the beginning of January to the end of June," Mr Jibrin said.

The extension of the two Acts was a sequel to the requests by President Bola Tinubu.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, had earlier read a letter from the president, requesting the extension of implementation of the two Acts.

Mr Tinubu, in the letter, said the extension was necessary to ensure that the provisions of the two Acts were fully implemented.

After the passage of the bill, the deputy senate president expressed appreciation to the lawmakers for supporting it.

Mr Jibrin, thereafter, urged Ministers Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the federal government and contractors to complete ongoing projects across the country.

"The request came from the president today. It is quite necessary to get this passed so that the capital component of the 2023 Appropriations Act can be fully implemented.

"If we don't do this, we will create room for abandoned projects. We therefore urged the MDAs and contractors to fast track all the projects that are under implementation across the country" the deputy senate president added.