Liberia: Minister Paye Stresses Teamwork At Mme

Minister of Mines and Energy Wilmot Paye has stressed the importance of teamwork within the Ministry. Speaking at an event to celebrate the first official day of work for his Deputy and Assistant Ministers of the ministry, Paye highlighted the need for a collaborative approach to achieve the reform agenda set forth by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

He reassured his staff of his commitment to selflessness in creating a conducive working environment where everyone can contribute effectively.

The minister emphasized the adherence to established roles and responsibilities to prevent any overlap in functions. Regarding the mining sector, Paye reiterated his dedication to enforcing policies to ensure responsible actions by mineral and mining companies.

He emphasized the need for a robust Department of Mines to uphold standards and promote the sustainable mining of resources in Liberia. Regarding energy, Paye expressed his intent to develop strategies that would make energy accessible and affordable for all residents.

He mentioned the government's goal of achieving global green and clean energy standards to drive economic growth and trade opportunities.

Paye told his staff attending the program that the surest way for him to achieve his reform agenda at the Ministry of Mines and Energy is to ensure that all hands are on deck and that "everyone is respected" in playing their assigned role(s) given them by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai.

To make the Ministry as vibrant as it ought to be, Minister Paye vowed to be unbending in making sure the various policies are enforced to the letter so that mineral or mining companies live up to their responsibilities and avoid tensions among community residents and promote peaceful co-existence. He called on the Department of Mines to be as robust as required to make sure mining mineral resources in Liberia are one of the best success stories worth emulating by regional and global counterparts.

Touching briefly on the Energy sector, Minister Paye told attendees at the official takeover ceremony of his assistants that under his watch, the needed modalities will be worked out to make energy available and affordable to all Liberians and foreign residents alike, who are the beneficiaries.

The appointed deputy and Assistant Ministers showed enthusiasm for realizing Minister Paye's vision for the Ministry.

They pledged their support and shared their commitment to fulfilling their roles effectively. Deputy Minister for Administration, Eudora Blay-Pritchard, emphasized the importance of efficient budget allocation to improve the Ministry's operations and enhance revenue generation for the government.

"We are a very serious revenue generator for the Liberian government, but the one responsible for generating the money for the government to better the lives of the citizens must itself firstly be better through a very good budgetary allocation," Blay-Pritchard inspired the staff.

Meanwhile, those inducted in offices yesterday include Blay-Pritchard; Deputy for Planning, Fahnseh Mulbah; Deputy for Energy, Charles Umehai; and Deputy Minister for Operations, William Hines. The confirmed Assistant Ministers include Cooper Paasewe, Assistant Minister for Administration; Emmanuel Vaye, Assistant Minister for Planning, Oliver Gbegbe, Assistant Minister for Mineral Exploration and Environmental Research; and Carlos Edison Tingban, Assistant Minister for Mines.

The newly appointed team is poised to work together under Minister Paye's leadership to drive positive change and contribute to the overall development goals of the Ministry of Mines and Energy.