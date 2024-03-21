Nigeria: Don't Tax Vegetable Sellers, Nigerian Governor Warns Revenue Officers

The governor gave the warning while inaugurating new revenue officers.

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has warned revenue officers in the state against collecting taxes from vegetable sellers and other petty traders.

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Monday Uzor, in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

Mr Nwifuru gave the warning during the swearing-in of members of the Revenue Appeal Commission in the state.

The governor described the collection of taxes from vegetable sellers as inhuman and urged revenue officers to avoid such acts.

"There is no reason to collect tax from people selling their farm produce in the local markets; I want you to go for big, big business owners.

"I have told the Revenue Service, I don't want you to go to the village markets and collect tax from vegetable sellers.

"I don't see reasons why we should be taxing people who are selling what they got from their farms," he advised.

Mr Nwifuru urged Augustine Nwankwegu, the chairperson of the Revenue Service and Appeal Commission and other members to go about their duties with a human face to improve the Internally Generated Revenue of the state and not step on the toes of the people.

"I don't want shouting, I don't want closing people's shops. You have to look at the people's shops and tax them based on what they have. Everything is all about negotiations," he said.

Mr Nwankwegu, who spoke on behalf of the appointees, thanked the governor and assured him that the revenue service would work hard to improve the revenue of the state as well as improve the ease of doing business in the state.

(NAN)