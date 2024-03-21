Nigeria: You Have No Right to Declare Anyone Terrorist Financier, Gumi Faults FG's List

Sheik Ahmad Gumi, renowned Islamic cleric, has condemned the list of 'terrorist financier' released by the federal government on Tuesday.

Nigerian government had through The Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, uncovered 15 entities that have been financing terrorism operations in the country.

Top on the list according to reports was Gumi's ally and Kaduna-based publisher, Tukur Mamu, who is currently being tried by the Federal Government for allegedly aiding the terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train in March 2022.

A post released on X on Monday by former President Muhammadu Buhari's Media Aide, Bashir Ahmad, reads: "The Federal Government has released names and BDCs funding terrorists in Nigeria. We hope that those individuals will face the necessary legal consequences for their actions.

The names include:

1. Tukur Mamu

2. Yusuf Ghazali

3. Muhammad Sani

4. Abubakar Muhammad

5. Sallamudeen Hassan

6. Adamu Ishak

7. Hassana-Oyiza Isah

8. Abdulkareem Musa

9. Umar Abdullahi

The six BDCs and firms are:

10. West and East Africa General Trading Company Limited

11. Settings Bureau De Change Ltd

12. G. Side General Enterprises

13. Desert Exchange Ventures Limited

14. Eagle Square General Trading Company Limited

15. Alfa Exchange BDC

However, reacting to the list on X space organised by Daily Trust on Wednesday, Gumi, opined: "Mamu's case is in the court. Let's wait to hear from the court. It's wrong to resort to media trial. Let's wait for the court to state whether he is a financier or not. I think if he is acquitted, he has a strong case to make on libel.

"Who declares someone a terrorist financier? Is it the court of law or a security agency? Security agency has no right to declare anyone a terrorist financier. The case is already in court, so why are they judging him on the pages of the newspaper? Once a case is in court, you allow the court to decide."

Speaking further he said: "I am a public figure; many people come to me. The good, the bad, the ugly. As a preacher, I cannot send anybody away, no matter how bad. If you ask, especially pastors, armed robbers come to them and confess but they cannot still take them to the authorities.

"What I know of Mamu and his arrest is a misunderstanding between him and the committee that was supposed to deal with the release of some victims. But since the case is in court, we hope the court will be just to him.

"That is what we wanted all along; take him to court. Instead of incarcerating someone and levelling phantom allegations against him. Bring your proofs, And if Mamu is found guilty, he should have full fledged punishment. But as of what I know, let's wait for the court."