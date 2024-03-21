Gambia: Audit Report Detects 17m Overdrawn Debit in Gcaa Account

21 March 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Jankey Ceesay

The report of the Public Enterprise Committee (PEC) of the National Assembly on the activities and audited financial statements of the Gambia Civil Aviation Authority for the years 31 December 2019 and 2020 revealed that Gambia Civil Aviation Authority's (GCAA) cash and cash equivalent accounts had an overdrawn debit D17 million.

"The amount stated on the Zenith Bank Gambia Ltd's facility letter indicates D13 million financing facility. Further reviews of the banking records and confirmations for the period indicate that the Authority had an overdrawn amount of over D17 million," the report stated.

"Auditors noted that there is no facility letter for Mega Bank Gambia Ltd's overdraft which had a balance of over D68 million as of 31 December 2020," the report further revealed.

The PEC recommended that the Board should provide updates to the committee regarding Loan Agreement, Consultancy and Contracts that were paid from these facilities.

It recommended for the Auditor General to conduct a special audit on this issue.

The auditors also noted that some air service licenses were approved and issued license by the GCAA and not the Minister of Transport, Works and Infrastructure, which is contrary to Section 78 of the GCAA Act 2018.

