Gambia: GFF Solicits Consultant to Develop Business Plan for Creation of Professional League

21 March 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) is currently seeking a consultant to develop business plan for the creation of the country's first-ever Professional League.

The GFF is set to introduce Professional League in the 2025-2026 league season.

The consultant will develop the framework to isolate the important factors in the formation and development of a Professional League

He will also create a corporate sponsorship model that will make the Professional League more attractive for corporate sponsorship.

The consultant must establish a mechanism that will ensure the greatest amount of exposure of the league on Television that will lead to the increase in sponsorship opportunities.

