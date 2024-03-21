Gambia: Govt Spokesperson Upbeat About More Cabinet Positions for Women

21 March 2024
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham

Speaking to QRadio in an interview, Ebrima G. Sankareh, The Gambia government's spokesperson, expressed high optimism that it's possible women could secure half of the ministerial positions in Barrow's cabinet.

Reacting to the recent cabinet reshuffle by President Adama Barrow, the outspoken government mouthpiece stated: "I am a gender advocate and my wish is to have women securing half of the ministerial positions. For 20 years, The Gambia has Women's Bureau but President Barrow is the first president to create a Ministry of Gender. This shows that the government has empowered the women.

Sankareh underscored the importance of cabinet reshuffling to enhance effectiveness in work delivery, saying reshuffling cabinet is not new, citing an example of a similar occurrence in our neighbouring country, Senegal.

He added that changing someone from a position doesn't mean he/she doesn't perform. Sankareh said the government is for everyone and if one is selected out of the whole population and appointed minister, it demonstrates the president's trust for one's honesty with the capacity to run the office.

"That also doesn't mean that those the president didn't select don't have the knowledge to handle a ministerial position. Out of the ministers removed, only one is not given a diplomatic role. Hamat Bah spent seven years in one ministry and it's important to change him because he has a vast experience and connection with Gambians."

At the Lands Ministry, he added that Minister Bah would be able to interact with religious leaders, local government authorities and other stakeholders to run the affairs of the ministry as entrusted by the president.

