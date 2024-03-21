Rwanda/Liberia: Vcwc Mobilizes World Footballers for Rwanda Championship

20 March 2024
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Naneka A. Hoffman

Liberia's former President and global football icon, George Manneh Weah, is expected to join several world footballers to grace an international championship in Rwanda in September

he Veteran Clubs World Championship is expected to kick off on September 1, 2024, in Kigali, Rwanda. Former world great footballers, including ex-President George Manneh Weah, Rogers Miller, Ronaldinho, Michael Owen, Jay Jay Okocha, Robert Pires, and Miguel Pauleta, will be in attendance.

The Championship will run from September 1 to 10, 2024, and will feature 150 football legends from around the world.

Disclosing the news here on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the United Nations One House on 1st Street Sinkor, the Chairman and Founder of the VCWC, Fred Siewe, expressed his delight and joy in being in Liberia because this country provided the only best footballers for Europe and the world who came from Africa, most specifically, Liberia.

Mr. Siewe notes that the new Liberian government is working hard to impart football to the youth for development and that the VCWC will contribute to developing Liberian youth in partnership with the United Nations.

According to him, his plans for the Veteran Clubs World Championship are a long-term goal and cooperative task that former footballers can undertake to ensure that the development of football across the world can be one of the key areas.

Mr. Siewe said that when the Veteran Clubs World Championship tournament continues, people around the world will see it as an objective to promote football through peace, education, tourism, business, and many other means.

He says his three-day visit to Liberia didn't come as a mistake. After meeting football stakeholders and former Liberian players, he noted that Liberia has great potential and abilities to do so many things.

However, he explains that VCWC believes in contributing to youth development, female football, and amputee football despite being organized for former footballers.

He explains that VCWC focuses on football globally, not only on males, but will introduce female legend in the 1st Edition because they will also have a female game.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siewe says he has been meeting with the minister of youth and sports, former football players, and associations to engage them to be part of the event in Rwanda and bring it to Liberia, perhaps before the event in Rwanda.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.