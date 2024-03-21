Liberia: Stand Appoints First Country Director

Stand, a newly formed grassroots civil society institution movement, has pledged its support to advocacies for justice, including a popular call for establishing a war and economic crimes court in Liberia.

The newly established grassroots civil society movement Solidarity And Trust for a New Day (STAND) has announced the appointment of its first country Director, Ambassador Dr. Marie Scott-Wilson.

The chairman of STAND, Mr. Mulbah K. Morlu, is the immediate past chairman of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). Morlu quit the CDC after a prolonged sour relationship with former President George Manneh Weah.

In a release issued in Monrovia, STAND said Dr. Wilson's appointment reflects her extensive career in advocating for the Liberian community and beyond.

Accordingly, the organization said Dr. Wilson, a Liberian based in the United States, will head a team of professionals currently undergoing vetting for additional appointments.

The release further said once operational, the STAND-USA office will manage the implementation of programs and initiatives focused on advocating for the Liberian community.

Additionally, it will aim to collaborate with local US-based organizations, government entities, and stakeholders to advance Liberian interests and enhance accountability among government officials in Liberia.

The release said one of STAND-USA's imminent priorities is raising awareness for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court in Liberia.

It also indicated that STAND reaffirms its non-political stance and commitment as a registered civil society organization, firmly declaring its choice to remain independent from political party affiliations.

It said it abstains from endorsing any political ideology and remains steadfastly dedicated to grassroots advocacy.

The release, signed by STAND's national chairman Mulbah Morlu, said that considering political concerns voiced by some, STAND underscores its identity as a transparent grassroots civil society institution free from hidden political agendas.

Its principal goal is to mobilize the power of the people to hold government and the elite accountable. --Press release