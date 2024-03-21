Liberia: Govt. to Address Prison Congestion

Prison congestions across Liberia have drawn attention of the new Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Cllr. Natu Oswald Tweh, who has revealed plans to address the problem.

Monrovia, Thursday, March 21, 2024-The newly appointed Minister of Justice, Natu Oswald Tweh, has unveiled plans to tackle the overcrowded prisons in Liberia.

Minister Tweh announced that the Ministry of Justice, in collaboration with courts and public defenders, is actively working on strategies to alleviate strain on prison facilities across the country.

In a recent statement at the Ministry of Information, Culture Affairs, and Tourism in Monrovia, he emphasized the importance of addressing the situation of pretrial detainees as part of the effort to ease prison congestion.

However, he cautioned that each case must be carefully evaluated on an individual basis, particularly considering the severity of crimes such as rape and murder involving some pretrial detainees.

"We cannot simply release individuals due to prison overcrowding, especially if they are accused of serious offenses," Minister Tweh asserted.

"We will thoroughly vet these cases, taking the necessary time to understand the complexities before determining the appropriate course of action."

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, the new Attorney General Minister noted that finding solutions to such longstanding issues requires patience and diligence, saying, "The task of finding solutions is often more challenging than identifying the problem itself, but we are committed to finding viable solutions."

He highlighted the historical nature of the problem of pretrial detainees and underscored its heightened significance amid the current overcrowding crisis in Liberian prisons.

In a separate development, Minister Tweh addressed recent protests, indicating that a team from the National Bureau of Concession has engaged with protesters and extended condolences to bereaved families on behalf of the government.

"We have engaged with protesters in the spirit of peace and harmony," Minister Tweh stated, and added, "As a result of our discussions, calm has been restored, protests have ceased, and the company operations have resumed smoothly."

He expressed hope for continued peace in Liberia, emphasizing the government's commitment to addressing concerns raised during the engagement with protesters.

He said an investigation involving the National Bureau of Concession and security agencies will be conducted into the grievances raised by the protesters so that findings will be presented to the President, who will determine the appropriate course of action. Editing by Jonathan Browne