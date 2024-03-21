Liberia: PWDs Want Government to Direct Funding to Local Organizations

People with disabilities in Bong County say they have waited for assistance that never seems to arrive, thus demanding direct funding from organizations in the county to meet their urgent needs.

Gbarnga, March 21, 2024: People living with disabilities (PwDs) in Bong County are raising their voices to urge the government to allocate funding directly to disabled organizations within the various counties.

According to them, they have waited for assistance that never seems to come through, thus demanding direct funding to organizations that can meet their urgent needs in Bong and other counties across Liberia.

They are advocating for a shift away from the current practice of channeling funds through Monrovia-based organizations, citing delays and inefficiencies in distributing crucial resources.

Sarah Kollie, a wheelchair user and prominent disability rights advocate in Bong County, emphasized the pressing need for local-level support.

"We are tired of waiting for assistance that never seems to arrive. Direct funding to organizations in Bong County is essential for meeting our community's urgent needs," she said.

The plea comes amidst ongoing efforts to address the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities in Liberia, especially at a time when the Executive branch of the government has already drafted the 2024-2025 fiscal budget.

Despite progress, significant barriers remain, underscoring the importance of tailored support for PwDs.

Advocates are calling on Joseph N. Boakai's administration to reconsider its funding distribution strategy and prioritize direct allocations to disabled organizations in Bong County.

They argue that by doing so, the government can enhance the impact and efficiency of its support for the disability community, ensuring equitable access to resources.

As stakeholders of the "Disable Community" continue to engage in dialogue, individuals with disabilities in Bong County remain optimistic that their voices will be heard and tangible actions will follow.

According to our Bong County correspondent, considering how serious the matter is to them, the government has an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to inclusivity, empowerment, and dignity for all citizens, including those living with disabilities, if it adheres to the people's concerns.