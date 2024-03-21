Nigeria: African Games - Tobi, Okezie Sparkle As Nigeria Win More Gold Medals

Team Nigeria tightened their grip on the second position at the ongoing African Games in Accra, Ghana, as the country's athletes won additional four gold and a silver medal on Wednesday to widen the gap on their closest rivals South Africa.

World record holder in women's 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, stormed to her third consecutive African Games gold medal in a time of 12.89s at the University of Ghana Sports Complex.

Tobi won her first African Games gold medal in 2015 in Congo Brazzaville before her second at the last edition in Rabat, Morocco in 2019.

Man of the moment, Chidi Okezie also hit gold in the men's 400m as he recorded a Personal Best (PB) time of 45.06s, defeating one of the world's fastest men, Muzala Samukonga of Zambia, who clocked 45.37s, while Diouf Cheick Tidiane came third in a time of 45.49s.

It will be recalled that Okezie won bronze at the last edition of the Games in Rabat.

Nigeria's third and fourth gold medal was won by the men and women's relay teams. While the men finished first in 38.41s ahead of hosts Ghana and Liberia, their female counterparts overpowered Liberia and Ghana in 43.41s to clinch gold.

Esther Elo Joseph, fell short of gold but won silver in the women's 400m as she clocked a time of 51.61s to finish second behind Kenya's Mary Moraa who returned in a time of 50.57s.

At the time of press, Team Nigeria with additional four gold and a silver medal had amassed 35 gold, 23 silver and 32 bronze for a total of 88 medals.

South Africa are trailing Nigeria with 29 gold, 30 silver and 38 bronze for a total of 97 medals.

It will be recalled that Team Nigeria finished second at the last games in Rabat Morocco with 46 gold, 36 silver and 48 bronze.