Nigeria: Harmonise Efforts At Tackling Inflation - Lcci

21 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) yesterday expressed grave concerns over the persistent rise in inflation, saying the inflationary surge poses a "Significant challenge to the economic wellbeing of Nigerians."

Data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) last week showed the headline inflation rate reaching 31.70% in February 2024, marking a significant increase from the previous month's rate of 29.90%.

LCCI Director General, Dr. Chinyere Almona called on the federal government to harmonise "Its fiscal and monetary instruments to tackle the cost of agricultural production, enhance food processing, and sustain the fight against insecurity" to tackle the rising inflation.

She highlighted various steps to tackle the challenges, calling on the authorities to prioritise smallholder farmers and vulnerable groups, including women and youth, for targeted assistance.

"There should be strong collaboration between the CBN, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, state ministries of agriculture, agricultural extension services, research institutions, and farmer cooperatives."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.