Nigeria: Kwara - Igbo Traders Lock Shops As Truce With Revenue Agency Collapses

21 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

The agreement reached between Igbo traders and the Kwara Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) over tax remittances appears to have suffered a setback.

On Tuesday, the traders shut their shops across the metropolis and converged on Taiwo Road, Ilọrin for a press conference which did not also hold.

The development is coming about a week after the affected traders shut their shops and businesses to protest the alleged increment in taxes by the revenue agency.

Some of the traders told our correspondent that they decided to wait for the outcome of the court case they instituted over the matter on Tuesday to know the next line of action.

Sources at the state revenue service office on Ahmadu Bello Way, Ilorin, said the agency had rejected 'a central pool' mode of tax payment advanced by the Igbo traders.

"The revenue service is insisting that all Igbo traders and business owners must pay their tax individually and not as a collective body of traders," the sources added.

