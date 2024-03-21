Nigeria: Experts Uncover 27 Soil Types in C/River, Recommend Fertilisers, Others

Soil experts have concluded the soil mapping and fertility survey in Cross River State during which they identified soil suitability for particular crops to enable the government to establish appropriate agricultural projects.

The report of the soil survey of the state recommended types of fertilizers for the 27 different soils found in Cross River.

The governor of the state, Bassey Edet Out, had in October last year, commissioned the exercise which comprised soil technologists and experts in Nigeria. He directed them to take samples in 900 points across the state, a development that was achieved within a month before proceeding to Kenya for laboratory analysis.

They presented the report to the state governor in his office in Calabar.

The Lead Consultant, Prof. Miriam Queendalyn Solomon said, "There are approximately about 27 soil types in Cross River State and all of them have fertility and status all over the state.

"This is how the soil will be cultivated by the farmers over the years and with what we have done, the fertility and the fertilizer recommendations will go to the farmers to improve their production of food."

Receiving the report Governor Otu stated that his administration was driving a major reform in the agriculture sub-sector of the state.

Otu expressed happiness with the discovery of 27 soil types in the state.

He said the next step is for the state ICT team to develop a portal after the receipt of the report and attach the functionalities in the portal before the launch of the website and app.