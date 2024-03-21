Nigeria: National Tennis Coach, Akinloye, Decries Lack of Sponsorship

21 March 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Peter Moses

The National Tennis Coach and Technical Director, Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF), Rotimi Akinloye, has identified lack of sponsorship as a major challenge inhibiting the growth of the sport in the country.

Akinloye made this known in an interview with journalists during the just concluded 2-day workshop tagged, "Modern Day Tennis Coaching," organized by the Ogun State Tennis Association in conjunction with Southlake Tennis Centre, Texas.

The workshop, which took place at the green court, (tennis section) of the Abeokuta Sports Club, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital attracted tennis coaches across the state, with Coach Rotimi Akinloye as the lead instructor and Wole Festus Akinyeju, Director, Southlake Tennis Centre, as facilitator.

To take tennis to the next level, Coach Akinloye said the present situation calls for sponsorship of tennis tournaments, saying Nigeria has enough talents.

"I use this medium to appeal to the Nigerian government and critical stakeholders particularly corporate bodies, multinationals to sponsor tennis because we have an array of talents in the country.

"Tennis is a capital intensive sports which needs a lot of funds to actualize trainings, programmes, tournaments, travels, and if sponsors are available, it would aid sustained programmes at least for 10 years and there would be appreciable impacts in terms of rankings, production of players, as well as growth and development of tennis in the country," he said.

The facilitator, Akinyeju maintained that the impact of the workshop was going to be positive, at least with time.

"I decided to return home to give back to the community that made me and contribute to the growth of tennis in Nigeria.

The highpoint of the workshop was the presentation of awards to deserving individuals who have contributed to the development of tennis in the state and award of certificates to all the coaches who participated in the seminar.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.